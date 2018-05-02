    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 29th, 2021
    [email protected]: Drones big challenge for security

    VSK Kaumudi, Special Secretary (Internal Security) at the UN high-level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies:

    — Misuse of information and communication technology and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes emerged as the most serious terrorism threats and will decide counter-terrorism paradigm going forward.

    — Add-on to existing worries is drones use. Being low-cost option and easily available, utilization of aerial/sub-surface platforms for sinister purposes by terrorist groups including targeted attacks become imminent danger and challenge for security agencies.

    — Possibility of the use of weaponized drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets call for serious attention by the member states. We have witnessed terrorists using UAS to smuggle weapons across borders.

