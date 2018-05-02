Achche din! Petrol@Rs 104.90 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday touched a record high in Mumbai as it is retailing at Rs 104.90 per litre in the city and diesel at Rs 96.72 a litre.

As compared to Monday, petrol have become costlier by 34 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise per litre.

In New Delhi, the petrol is now being sold at Rs 98.81 per litre and diesel prices and diesel at Rs 89.18 a litre today.

On Monday, petrol was available at Rs 98.46 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.90 per litre in the national capital.