    Published On : Tue, Jun 29th, 2021

    17-year-old launches murderous attack on two youths in Pratap Nagar

    Nagpur: Pratap Nagar Police have booked a 17-year-old teenager allegedly for attacking two youths with knife over an old enmity on Monday night.

    The boy reportedly attacked Rahul Gopal Dhurve (22), a resident of Galli No. 4, Saint Tukdoji Nagar on his head and legs and stabbed Rohan Ganesh Gaikwad (22), Saint Tukdoji Nagar in his chest. The duo was reportedly rushed to hospital where they are reportedly battling for life.

    According to police sources, the boy shared a conflict with Rahul. The duo had engaged in several verbal duals and scuffles in the past.

    In a bid to settle old scores with Rahul, the teenager hatched a plan. The boy reportedly followed Rahul and attacked him with a knife in Tukdoji Nagar.

    When Rohan, a friend of Rahul, tried to intervene in the matter, the boy reportedly stabbed him in the chest. Leaving them laying in a pool of blood the boy then fled the spot.

    Based on the statement lodged by Rahul, Pratap Nagar Police have booked the accused teenager under Section 307 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.

