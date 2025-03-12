India’s Starlink Collaboration: What Really Changed? Where Is the Transparency?

Advertisement



The recent announcements by Jio and Bharti Airtel about signing agreements with SpaceX-Starlink have sparked excitement in India’s tech circles. But behind the PR fanfare, crucial questions remain unanswered. Why was there no parliamentary or public debate on a matter with significant national security and geopolitical implications?

A Collaboration Without Public Scrutiny?

Given India’s strategic push for self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, the decision to allow a foreign corporation with links to foreign intelligence institutions raises eyebrows. Has India conducted a thorough risk assessment of how Starlink’s access to our critical digital infrastructure could impact national security?

How Has India Ruled Out National Security Risks?

Starlink’s global reach and capabilities make it a potential gateway for data interception and surveillance. India has previously been wary of Chinese telecom firms, citing security concerns. So, what changed in its approach toward a foreign entity that has direct ties to U.S. interests?

Does This Dent India’s Image as a Technology Leader?

India has long prided itself on leading digital transformation, particularly in last-mile connectivity. But does reliance on foreign infrastructure for satellite internet services undermine India’s position? Can we still claim technological leadership when critical connectivity solutions are not homegrown?

The US Trade Angle: What’s the Real Cost?

India has been under persistent U.S. tariff pressure, particularly concerning American alcohol and agricultural products. If Starlink’s entry is linked to trade negotiations, will India be forced to compromise its markets to secure this deal? If the U.S. fiercely protects its national interests, shouldn’t India do the same?

Was There a Defence Leadership Clearance?

Did India’s military leadership sign off on this collaboration? Given the sensitive nature of satellite communications, has India ensured that defense-related data will not be exposed to external threats? Can the government guarantee that military personnel will not be vulnerable to surveillance through Starlink’s network?

Lessons From Global Disruptions: Is India Ignoring the Risks?

The U.S.’s foreign policy has seen massive shifts pre- and post-Trump administration. Has India assessed how geopolitical uncertainties and policy reversals in Washington could affect its reliance on foreign-controlled digital infrastructure? What guarantees are there that India won’t face service disruptions or strategic pressure from such dependencies?

Time for Transparency

The government needs to come clean on what changed in its stance toward Starlink. What guarantees have been put in place to protect national security? What was discussed behind closed doors? More importantly, why was the Indian public kept out of the loop on a decision that could have long-term consequences for the country’s sovereignty and digital independence?

Without clear answers, the lack of transparency raises more questions than confidence.