Did You Know? Every Citizen in Maharashtra Now Carries a Debt of Rs 82,000

Mumbai: Financial mismanagement by the Mahayuti government and Maharashtra’s escalating debt burden have resulted in each citizen now carrying a debt of Rs 82,000, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, said on Tuesday.

Opposition leaders launched a scathing attack on the government over the state’s deteriorating financial situation in the Upper House of the legislature, a day after Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the Budget for 2025-26.

During the debate, Danve highlighted that Maharashtra pays a staggering Rs 65,000 crore annually in interest payments alone. “This growing debt burden raises serious concerns about the government’s fiscal management and the long-term economic health of the state,” he said.

He further criticized the government’s decision to slash capital expenditure (capex) by 2 percent, warning that this move would negatively impact long-term growth and infrastructure development. “In the 2024-25 financial year, 13 percent of the budget was allocated to capital expenditure. However, in the 2025-26 Budget, this has been reduced to 11 percent, reflecting the government’s lack of commitment to long-term projects,” the Shiv Sena-UBT leader stated.

Danve also revealed that only 44 paise of every rupee spent by the government goes toward public welfare, while the majority of funds are directed toward servicing debt obligations.

Maharashtra’s total budget for the current fiscal year stands at Rs 7 lakh crore, with a revenue deficit of Rs 45,000 crore and a fiscal deficit of Rs 1.36 lakh crore.

He further pointed out that the Union government’s decision to cut Maharashtra’s GST rebate has worsened the state’s financial crisis, putting additional pressure on revenue collection.

With the opposition raising alarms over the state’s mounting liabilities, questions about the sustainability of Maharashtra’s fiscal policies and the economic burden on its citizens continue to grow.