She Said No. What Happened at the Temple Will Shock You

Nagpur: In a shocking incident of one-sided love turning violent, a 32-year-old man launched a brutal knife attack on a 20-year-old woman in Gumthi village on Thursday morning, leaving the local community in disbelief.

The incident took place inside the Hanuman Temple premises of the village, where the young woman had gone for her regular morning prayers. The attacker, identified as Roshan Deepak Sonekar, a married resident of the same village, allegedly ambushed the woman from behind and slashed her neck with a vegetable-cutting knife.

The victim resisted bravely and tried to stop the second blow with her hand. In the process, four fingers on her left hand were completely severed.

A History of Harassment Ignored

According to sources, Roshan had been stalking and harassing the woman for the past few years, despite her repeatedly rejecting his advances. Known for his alcohol addiction, Roshan’s wife had left him recently, and his behavior had reportedly become more erratic and aggressive.

On April 25, 2025, he had publicly misbehaved with the woman at Koradi Naka and even entered her home and assaulted her. A complaint was filed at Koradi Police Station, but no strict action followed, emboldening the accused further.

The repeated mental harassment forced the young woman to drop out of her B.Sc Nursing course, significantly impacting her future.

Victim Critical; Accused on the Run

Following the attack, the blood-soaked victim somehow managed to run home and inform her mother. She was first rushed to the Primary Health Center, and later referred to a private hospital in Nagpur, where she remains in critical condition.

A case has been registered against Roshan Sonekar under multiple serious sections at Khaparkheda Police Station, and a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend him.