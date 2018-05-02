India’s Covid tally at 87L, deaths 1.28L so far

India’s single-day tally of Covid cases remains more or less around the 45,000 mark. With the festival season on and Bihar elections and bypolls just concluded, cases are likely to go up, experts say.

With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections, India’s total cases surge to 87,28,795. With 547 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,28,688 Total active cases are 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hrs.

Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours.