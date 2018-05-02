Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 3rd, 2020

    India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 18-lakh mark

    India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases reported in a day while the number of recoveries surged to over 11.86 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data.

    The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 2 crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

    The total coronavirus cases surged to 18,03,695, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,135 with 771 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present while the recoveries have increased to 11,86,203.

    The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 65.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 2.13 per cent, the data stated.

    The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

    This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 in the country.

    According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday.

    Trending In Nagpur
    प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नितिन,राजीव,पृथ्वीराज,नाना दौड़ में
    प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नितिन,राजीव,पृथ्वीराज,नाना दौड़ में
    दौरा किसी का भी हो,खुलेआम चोरी थमेगी नहीं
    दौरा किसी का भी हो,खुलेआम चोरी थमेगी नहीं
    Crime Branch arrest youth with pistol
    Crime Branch arrest youth with pistol
    Ajni cops bust hookah parlour in Swarajya Colony
    Ajni cops bust hookah parlour in Swarajya Colony
    Anees meets Bala Saheb Thorat to discuss electric bill issue.
    Anees meets Bala Saheb Thorat to discuss electric bill issue.
    सावनेर – मंत्री केदार ने दी बकरी ईद की बधाई
    सावनेर – मंत्री केदार ने दी बकरी ईद की बधाई
    मनापायुक्त के बंगले समक्ष अनशनकर्ता नगरसेवक पुलिस गिरफ्त में
    मनापायुक्त के बंगले समक्ष अनशनकर्ता नगरसेवक पुलिस गिरफ्त में
    नागपुरातील प्रतापनगरात गुंडांची दहशत : जिवे मारण्याचीही धमकी
    नागपुरातील प्रतापनगरात गुंडांची दहशत : जिवे मारण्याचीही धमकी
    Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series : Meenal Natu
    Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series : Meenal Natu
    चित्रकारों के रंग अपनो के संग जीतो लेडिस विंग का भव्य आयोजन
    चित्रकारों के रंग अपनो के संग जीतो लेडिस विंग का भव्य आयोजन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0