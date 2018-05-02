Indians prove that boycott chinese products is their mandate

“ India has done it despite all tall claims of China and Global Times Newspaper, mouthpiece of Chinese Government By considerably reducing imports from China for a period from April to August”- said the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) which is spearheading a nationwide movement for boycott of Chinese products.

India’s imports from China declined by 27.63 per cent during April-August this fiscal to $21.58 billion over the same period previous year, Parliament was informed on Monday. CAIT National President Mr B C Bhartia & Secretary General Mr Praveen Khandelwal while terming it as an important step to liberate Indian Trade from the vicious circle of China said that we are all set to give a further jolt to China by stopping festival goods imports from China which is approximately 40 thousand crores of rupees per year on forthcoming festivals including Diwali .

Both Mr Bhartia & Mr Khandelwal said that such a mass reduction in imports from China reflect the mood and sentiments of the people of India against China. But unfortunately there are certain group of celebrities who are promoting China by either endorsing Chinese brands or playing or becoming mouthpiece of Companies having large Chinese investments. They are more bothered to earn money and not to care for sentiments of the people of India.

Both Mr Bhartia & Mr Khandelwal complemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his call of vocal on local and aatmnirbhar Bharat which played an instrumental role. CAIT also complimented Government for its various other steps, traders for stop selling Chinese goods and the people of India to prefer Indian goods rather than Chinese goods.