ICSI opens 45 New Examination Centres

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), in its endeavour to provide for a healthy and safe operational environment to all its stakeholders amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, has decided to open 45 New Examination Centres across the country for the Company Secretary Examination scheduled to be held from Monday, 21st December, 2020 to Wednesday, 30th December, 2020.

Talking about this initiative, CS Ashish Garg, President, ICSI said “Opening of these new centres will prevent overcrowding in the existing 172 Examination Centres along with facilitating ease of commute to approximately 1 lakh examinees of the Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme taking the CS Examination. The exams will be conducted as per guidelines issued by the Government for conduct of examination in view of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Of the 45 new centres, 19 centres are in new cities and remaining 26 centres are in cities like Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai, that required more centres to cater to a larger student base.

Students appearing in December, 2020 CS Examinations will be able to avail the facility of selection/change of New Examination Centres from 26th September, 2020 to 9th October, 2020, free of cost for one time.

The list of new additional centres is enclosed herewith.