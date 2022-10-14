Lucknow: The demand by Hindu petitioners for scientific investigation like carbon dating to determine the age of a purported ‘Shivling’ found in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex was rejected today by a court.

The ‘Shivling’ was found earlier this year during a video survey carried out in the Gyanvapi mosque complex on orders of a lower court in response to a petition seeking permission for year-long prayers at a shrine inside the mosque complex by five Hindu women. That case is still being heard.

A court in Varanasi said any survey like a carbon dating will be a violation of a Supreme Court order sealing the spot inside the mosque.

Gyanvapi Case: Setback For Hindu Side, No Scientific Probe Of ‘Shivling’

Last month, four of the five Hindu petitioners had filed a plea seeking “scientific investigation” on the “Shivling”. They contended that it was necessary to determine its age. The women have claimed that ancient idols of Hindu gods and goddesses are located inside the mosque.

