Indian Idol Season 11 auditions in Nagpur

Nagpur: After the power-packed season of Indian Idol 10, Sony Entertainment Television is back with another musical treat for its audience with Indian Idol. Setting forth a memorable journey the upcoming season is all geared up to provide platform to talented young aspirants between the age group of 15 to 30 years giving viewers an entertaining watch with amazing singers.

Flagging off the auditions in Jaipur, Indian Idol is all set to hunt the youngsters in Nagpur who have the zeal and confidence in them to experience the musical journey and hone their singing talent further under the guidance of some exceptional musical stalwarts.

The latest season produced by Fermantle, Indian Idol 11 is announcing participation from a whole new generation of aspiring talents.

After Nagpur the final round auditions will be hosted in Mumbai on 25 th August.

The auditions in Delhi will be conducted on:

Date- 22 nd August 2019

Venue- Kamla Nehru college, Budhawar Bazar, Azamshah Layout, Nagpur, Maharashtra, 440009

Time- 8:00am