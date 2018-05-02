Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Aug 20th, 2019

4 hooligans planning dacoity nabbed in Tehsil

Nagpur: Tehsil police foiled a dacoity attempt by arresting a gang of four armed robbers near Hazaraj Baba Darga on Monday night. Though one accused managed to flee from the spot, cops have also seized swords, iron rods, nylon rope and other materials from the possession of accused.

The name of the accused were given as Akshay alias Gama Manoj Kamble (20), a resident of Bhankheda, Lakhan alias Rohan Shailesh Durya, a resident of Saibaba Chowk, Salman Abdul Rehman Ansari (25), a resident of Yashodhara Nagar, Mohammad Shahrukh (23), a resident of Yashodhara Nagar. While the absconding accused has been identified as Iqbal Ahmad (25), a resident of Mominpura.

According to police, constable Pramod Shaniware received secret information about the gang assembled near Hazaraj Baba Darga on Friday night. Acting swiftly on the information, the sleuths of Pachpaoli police rushed to spot and surrounded a group of five youth at around 9 pm. However, one accused managed to flee from the spot by taking advantage of the dark. On asking the reason behind assembling at this time of an hour, the youth failed to give any satisfactory reply. Following this cops searched them and found ropes and weapons in third possession. Subsequently, cops rounded them up at Tehsil police station.

Tehsil police have booked all the accused under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC read with Sub-section 4,25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 135, 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

