Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 18th, 2021
    obituary | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Hotel Key mourns death of young graphic designer Tathagat Gaikwad

    Nagpur: Tathagat Parasnjit Gaikwad died of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) here on Saturday. He was 25. Tathagat leaves behind his father Prasenjit, mother Kiran and sister Maitrayani.

    Tathagat, a young graphic designer was working with Hotel Key at Shankar Nagar Skipper Office. Everyone at Hotel Key recall Tathagat for his soft spoken, good heart and cheerful nature. Hotel Key staff condoled the demise of Tathagat and extended their condolences to his family in this hour of grief.


    Trending In Nagpur
    JEE Mains entrance exam postponed
    JEE Mains entrance exam postponed
    Guardian Minister takes stock of medical facilities amid worsening Covid-19 situation
    Guardian Minister takes stock of medical facilities amid worsening Covid-19 situation
    Know Your Police Station: Sakkardhara
    Know Your Police Station: Sakkardhara
    दंदे हॉस्पिटलला ना. गडकरींनी दिले 5 व्हेंटिलेटर
    दंदे हॉस्पिटलला ना. गडकरींनी दिले 5 व्हेंटिलेटर
    RAT on Nagpur streets: 18 test positive on day 1
    RAT on Nagpur streets: 18 test positive on day 1
    New High: Nagpur reports record Covid deaths at 79, 6,956 fresh cases
    New High: Nagpur reports record Covid deaths at 79, 6,956 fresh cases
    भाजप वैद्यकीय आघाडीद्वारे रेशीमबागेत रक्तदान – प्लाझ्मादान शिबिर संपन्न
    भाजप वैद्यकीय आघाडीद्वारे रेशीमबागेत रक्तदान – प्लाझ्मादान शिबिर संपन्न
    India may witness 2,320 daily Covid-19 deaths by June first week: Lancet study
    India may witness 2,320 daily Covid-19 deaths by June first week: Lancet study
    Are NMC helplines proving to be a damp squib?
    Are NMC helplines proving to be a damp squib?
    NMC, Nagpur Police start RAT for those venturing out sans valid reason
    NMC, Nagpur Police start RAT for those venturing out sans valid reason
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145