Hotel Key mourns death of young graphic designer Tathagat Gaikwad

Nagpur: Tathagat Parasnjit Gaikwad died of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) here on Saturday. He was 25. Tathagat leaves behind his father Prasenjit, mother Kiran and sister Maitrayani.

Tathagat, a young graphic designer was working with Hotel Key at Shankar Nagar Skipper Office. Everyone at Hotel Key recall Tathagat for his soft spoken, good heart and cheerful nature. Hotel Key staff condoled the demise of Tathagat and extended their condolences to his family in this hour of grief.



