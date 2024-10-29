Indian Army dog Phantom martyred in gunfight with terrorists in J&K

The clash, which began early Monday morning after terrorists attacked an Army ambulance, also led to the gunning down of three terrorists

Jammu: In a courageous act of loyalty, Phantom, an Indian Army dog, was martyred during an intense gunfight between security forces and terrorists along the Line of Control in Akhnoor’s Khour area.

The clash, which began early Monday morning after terrorists attacked an Army ambulance, also led to the gunning down of three terrorists. As troops cornered the attackers, Phantom bravely drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries in the process. The White Knight Corps honoured Phantom’s sacrifice, stating his courage would never be forgotten. The operation comes amid a surge in terror incidents in the region, resulting in multiple casualties.

On Tuesday morning, two more terrorists were killed in the Akhnoor area of Jammu as security forces launched their final assault against militants holed up in the area, taking the number of ultras killed in the 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) to three, officials said.

A massive combing operation continues in the area on the second day of the anti-militancy operation launched by a joint team of security forces on Monday when militants attacked an army convoy.

One of the three terrorists who fired at an Army ambulance that was part of a convoy moving near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning was killed by the evening in an operation launched by the special forces and NSG commandos.

During the search operation on the second day, the militants again opened fire as security forces closed in on them near Jogwan village in Khour area of Akhnoor. During the firing, the security forces managed to eliminate two more terrorists, officials said.

“As our troops closed in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten. So far in the ongoing operation, three terrorists have been neutralized, and warlike stores have been recovered,” White Knight Corps said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Phantom was a male Belgian Malinois, specifically trained as an assault dog. He was posted on August 12, 2022 and was issued from the RVC Centre in Meerut, said officials.

Army dogs are equipped with gadgets that allow them to spy on enemy locations from a close distance.