Ranji Trophy Vs Uttarakhand: Vidarbha takes 292 runs lead on Day 3

Nagpur: Vidarbha’s one of the professional players Dhruv Shorey finally scored some runs hitting a valuable half century as the visitors took a huge 292 runs lead over hosts Uttarakhand on the third day of their Group B Ranji Trophy match at Dehradun on Monday.

Shorey’s 59 at the top and in form batter Yash Rathod 56 after first innings century put Vidarbha in a commanding position at the end of day’s play.

In the morning, Vidarbha bowlers dismissed Uttarakhand for 289 runs in their first innings, ensuring a 37-run lead. Akshay Wakhare took four wickets while Aditya Thakare, Harsh Dubey took two. Vidarbha batters mixed caution with aggression to take their second innings tally to 255-6 thus extending their overall lead to 292.

Danish Malewar (42) and Dubey (26) contributed to the tally. Skipper Akshay Wadkar (16*) and Akshay Karnewar (30*) were at the crease adding 38 runs for the 7th wicket.