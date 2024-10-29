Nagpur cop wins hearts by celebrating Vasubaras in unique style to curb mishaps

Advertisement

Nagpur: In Hinduism, cows are regarded as sacred and worshipped as symbols of purity. Known as “Gomata,” cows are honored and cared for as a mother figure, with the belief that 33 crore deities reside within them.

The Diwali festivities traditionally begin with the celebration of cows through the Vasubaras festival. This year, Vasubaras was observed on October 28. In this context, a heartwarming video of a police officer from Nagpur has gone viral on social media.

This police officer celebrated Vasubaras in a unique way by tying red bands around the necks of stray cows to make them visible to drivers from a distance, helping to prevent accidents. A perfect blend of safety and tradition! This act has been widely praised, and the officer has received appreciation from people across various quarters.

