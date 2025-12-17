Nagpur Court Jails Habitual Drunk Driver, Tough Action Under Operation U Turn

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a stern message to habitual traffic offenders, the Nagpur City Police have secured a rare conviction under their road safety campaign, Operation U Turn, with a repeat drunk driver being sentenced to jail by the Motor Vehicle Court, Nagpur.

According to the order passed on December 16, 2025, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (Motor Vehicle Court) convicted the accused under Section 184 (dangerous driving), Section 185 (driving under the influence of alcohol), and Section 3/181 (driving without a valid driving licence) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, read with Section 275 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Court records showed that the accused had earlier been convicted in 2017 for similar offences under Sections 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Despite the previous conviction, the offender once again resorted to drunk driving. In the latest case, a medical test confirmed an alcohol level of 113.03 mg per 100 ml of blood, well above the permissible limit. Investigations also established that the accused did not possess a valid driving licence.

Taking serious note of the repeated offence, the high level of intoxication, and the grave risk to public safety, the court denied any leniency. The accused was awarded 14 days of simple imprisonment for offences under Sections 184 and 185, and 10 days of simple imprisonment under Section 3/181. As the sentences are to run concurrently, the effective jail term stands at 14 days.

Describing the conviction as a major success under Operation U Turn, police officials said it reflects the strict approach being adopted against repeat drunk driving cases. The Nagpur City Police reiterated their zero-tolerance policy and urged citizens to adhere to traffic rules in the interest of road safety.

