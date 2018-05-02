Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Apr 6th, 2021
    National News

    India vaccinated 43 lakh people a day, highest so far

    More than 43lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

    A total of 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given in a span of 24 hours out of which 39,00,505 beneficiaries received the 1st dose while 4,00,461 have taken the 2nd dose, according to the data updated at 7 am.

    Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given till now.

    Of the total 8,31,10,926 jabs given in the country, Maharashtra has so far given the highest with 81,27,248 number of doses, followed by Gujarat at76,89,507, Rajasthan at 72,99,305, Uttar Pradesh at 71,98,372 and West Bengal at 65,41,370 doses, the data stated.


