Nagpur Police Head-Constable Sanjay Tiwari succumbs to Covid-19

Nagpur: The novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) took yet another toll on Nagpur Police. Head Constable Sanjay Tiwari, appointed at Police Headquarters (HQ) reportedly succumbed to the virus borne disease on Tuesday.

Nagpur Police Commissioner (CP), Amitesh Kumar expressed his grief and conveyed his condolences to Tiwari family.

The rampant surge in Covid-19 has already compelled Maharashtra Government to imposed stringent restrictions across the State.



