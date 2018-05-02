Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Apr 6th, 2021

    Nagpur Police Head-Constable Sanjay Tiwari succumbs to Covid-19

    Nagpur: The novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) took yet another toll on Nagpur Police. Head Constable Sanjay Tiwari, appointed at Police Headquarters (HQ) reportedly succumbed to the virus borne disease on Tuesday.

    Nagpur Police Commissioner (CP), Amitesh Kumar expressed his grief and conveyed his condolences to Tiwari family.

    The rampant surge in Covid-19 has already compelled Maharashtra Government to imposed stringent restrictions across the State.


