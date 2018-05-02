Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 6th, 2021

    Fumed over restrictions, Nagpur retail traders stage protest against lockdown

    Nagpur: Scorning the fresh norms issued by the Administration in the wake of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outrage in the district, the retail traders in the city staged a protest against lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra Government.

    Stating the lockdown imposed till April 30 as a death warrant for businesses, the traders thronged Shahid Chowk in Itwari to express their anguish.

    As per new lockdown guidelines, the state will remain under a complete weekend lockdown and extend night curfew, effective from Monday. The night curfew in Maharashtra will remain in force from 8 pm to 7 am every day. Traders claim this would be fetal for their businesses as they are already in debt.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Weather Man predicts thunderstorm, lightning in Nagpur on April 9, 10
    Weather Man predicts thunderstorm, lightning in Nagpur on April 9, 10
    भाजपा वार्ड अध्यक्ष मुकेश मेहाड़िया के नेतृत्व में मनाया भाजपा स्थापना दिवस
    भाजपा वार्ड अध्यक्ष मुकेश मेहाड़िया के नेतृत्व में मनाया भाजपा स्थापना दिवस
    Nagpur Police Head-Constable Sanjay Tiwari succumbs to Covid-19
    Nagpur Police Head-Constable Sanjay Tiwari succumbs to Covid-19
    Fumed over restrictions, Nagpur retail traders stage protest against lockdown
    Fumed over restrictions, Nagpur retail traders stage protest against lockdown
    शेख फरहत मुस्लिम स्टूडेंट्स फेडरेशन के महाराष्ट्र उपाध्यक्ष नियुक्त
    शेख फरहत मुस्लिम स्टूडेंट्स फेडरेशन के महाराष्ट्र उपाध्यक्ष नियुक्त
    Two bootleggers arrested in Nandanvan
    Two bootleggers arrested in Nandanvan
    Sheikh Farhat appointed as vice president of Muslim Students Federation Maharashtra
    Sheikh Farhat appointed as vice president of Muslim Students Federation Maharashtra
    Drunkard tries to kill man with a liquor bottle in Sadar, arrested
    Drunkard tries to kill man with a liquor bottle in Sadar, arrested
    कोरोना में निजी हॉस्पिटल की लूट और वेंटिलेटर की कमी के कारण नागरिक त्रस्त
    कोरोना में निजी हॉस्पिटल की लूट और वेंटिलेटर की कमी के कारण नागरिक त्रस्त
    स्मार्ट सिटीचे काम प्रशंसनीय : महापौर
    स्मार्ट सिटीचे काम प्रशंसनीय : महापौर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145