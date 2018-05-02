India surviving on systems set up by Nehru-Gandhi family: Sena

Taking a dig at its former ally BJP, the Shiv Sena said that systems created over 70 years by previous prime ministers such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh helped India survive through the tough times being faced today while the present government was not even ready to suspend work on the Central Vista amid a devastating pandemic.

The Sena said that even as the world is battling a second wave of Covid-19, experts have predicted that the third wave will be more severe; but the ruling BJP is doing all it can to corner Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal even after the election result.

The UN has expressed fear that there is a threat to the world from India due to the pace at which the coronavirus is spreading in the country. It has also made an appeal that the maximum number of countries should help India in the fight against Covid-19. Bangladesh has sent 10,000 remdesivir vials, while Bhutan has sent medical oxygen. Nepal, Myanmar and Sri Lanka have also offered help to Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) India, the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

In clear terms, India is surviving on the systems created by the Nehru-Gandhi family. Many poor countries are offering help to India. Earlier, countries like Pakistan, Rwanda and Congo used to get help from others. But due to the wrong policies of todays rulers, India is going through that situation now, it said.

But while poor countries were helping India in their own way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not ready to stop the ambitious Central Vista project worth Rs 20,000 crore, the Sena added.



