Nagpur reports 3,104 fresh cases, 73 deaths

Nagpur: The Nagpur district continues to report significant drop in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, the it detected 3,104 fresh cases and registered 73 fatalities attributed to virus borne disease till Saturday midnight. Besides, sum of 6,544 people were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease in last 24 hours.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,49,075 while the number of deaths rose to 8,142.

In the day 6,544 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,86,201. 17,385 was the number of tests conducted in last 24 hours.



