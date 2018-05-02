Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 29th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi dies in Raipur at 74

    Ajit Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, breathed his last on Friday. The announcement of his demise was made by his son Amit Jogi who took to Twitter to make the announcement.

    Earlier on Friday, 74-year-old Ajit Jogi suffered two cardiac arrests after which doctors termed his health as “extremely critical”. Jogi had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur since suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in the state capital of Chhattisgarh on May 9.

