    Published On : Fri, Aug 28th, 2020

    India sees new single-day record of 77,266 cases

    India has once again posted a massive spike in new coronavirus cases with over 77,000 new cases being recorded in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 33 lakh-mark with the death toll going past 61,000.

    Among the 33 lakh total coronavirus cases, the total number of active cases now stand at 7,42,023 while the number of recovered cases have gone up to 25,83,948.

    According to the Centre, in the past 5 months, more than 3/4th of cases have recovered and less than 1/4th are active now.

