Final-Year Exams To Be Held, Can’t Promote Students Without It: Top Court

Nagpur/New Delhi: Final year college examinations will be held by September 30, the Supreme Court said today, backing the national university body’s decision. “State cannot promote students without final year examinations,” the court said.

Several petitions including one by the Yuva Sena of Aaditya Thackeray had called for the exams to be cancelled in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. The petitions cited difficulties faced by the students as all educational institutions were closed due to the virus crisis and argued that the exams must be cancelled.

They argued that students have completed five semesters and had a Cumulative Grade Point Average-CGPA, which could be the basis of declaring results without final examinations.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had ordered examinations to be conducted by the end of September.

The UGC had argued that the exams are being conducted to “protect the academic future of students” and that degrees cannot be given without examinations.