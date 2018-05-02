India sees dip in Covid tally with 70,421 cases

India on Monday recorded 70,421 cases and 3,921 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the caseload and death toll to 29,510,410 and 374,305 respectively, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

On Sunday, the country saw 80,834 new cases, the lowest since April 2, when 81,466 people tested positive for the viral disease.

More than 119,000 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of recoveries in the country to 28,162,947, the health ministry further said. This is the 32nd day where the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases. The active cases, meanwhile, have declined to 973,158 and constitute 3.49 per cent of the caseload.

Nearly 1.5 million samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and the total number of samples tested has climbed to 379,624,626, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.