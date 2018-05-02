Delhi likely to witness thunderstorm today: IMD

Due to the early arrival of monsoon in the national capital this week, Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorm with rain on Monday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely lower than normal, as per an India Meteorological Department forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 25 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 34 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 23.8 degree Celsius — four degrees below normal — and the maximum temperature was 35.2 degree Celsius — four degrees below normal.