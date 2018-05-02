    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 14th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Delhi likely to witness thunderstorm today: IMD

    Due to the early arrival of monsoon in the national capital this week, Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorm with rain on Monday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely lower than normal, as per an India Meteorological Department forecast.

    The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 25 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 34 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 23.8 degree Celsius — four degrees below normal — and the maximum temperature was 35.2 degree Celsius — four degrees below normal.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: BJP MLA Savarkar, Cong leader Bhoyar fight in Kedar’s presence in Kamptee
    Video: BJP MLA Savarkar, Cong leader Bhoyar fight in Kedar’s presence in Kamptee
    Organ donations save 7 lives, provide vision to 3 persons in Nagpur within 72 hrs
    Organ donations save 7 lives, provide vision to 3 persons in Nagpur within 72 hrs
    एन.वी.सी.सी. ने महामहिम राज्यपाल श्री भगतसिंहजी कोश्यारी से व्यापारियों की आर्थिक सहायता के लिये किया निवेदन
    एन.वी.सी.सी. ने महामहिम राज्यपाल श्री भगतसिंहजी कोश्यारी से व्यापारियों की आर्थिक सहायता के लिये किया निवेदन
    Nagpur CP to organise ‘Special Grievances Redressal Day’ on June 17 in city
    Nagpur CP to organise ‘Special Grievances Redressal Day’ on June 17 in city
    Waste collection work crippled in Nagpur as BVG workers go on strike
    Waste collection work crippled in Nagpur as BVG workers go on strike
    Parents stage protest in Nagpur, demand 50% cut in schools fees
    Parents stage protest in Nagpur, demand 50% cut in schools fees
    ‘Explosive act’: Youth builds bomb, takes it to Police Station sending cops into a tizzy
    ‘Explosive act’: Youth builds bomb, takes it to Police Station sending cops into a tizzy
    नए SP के चयन को लेकर सत्तापक्ष में उठापठक
    नए SP के चयन को लेकर सत्तापक्ष में उठापठक
    Cop found dead in his Wadi house
    Cop found dead in his Wadi house
    सीमेंट सड़क फेज-2 की रिपोर्ट तैयार लेकिन कार्रवाई में आनाकानी कर रहे आयुक्त
    सीमेंट सड़क फेज-2 की रिपोर्ट तैयार लेकिन कार्रवाई में आनाकानी कर रहे आयुक्त
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145