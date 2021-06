India reports 45,951 new COVID-19 cases and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, says the ministry of health and family welfare.

With 60,729 recoveries, active caseload declined to 5,37,064, while recovery rate increases to 96.92 per cent.

Total cases: 3,03,62,848

Total recoveries: 2,94,27,330

Active cases: 5,37,064

Death toll: 3,98,454

Total Vaccination: 33,28,54,527