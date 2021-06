Actress and anchor Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal has passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Filmmaker Onir tweeted to say, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”