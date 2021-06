Two drones spotted in Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas of Jammu early this morning.

Details are awaited.

On Monday, alert soldiers at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak station thwarted an attempt to attack a military installation with the help of drones.

Monday’s incident came hours after an Indian Air Force station saw the first terror attack using quadcopters.

The National Investigation Agnecy is probing the IAF station attack.