India reports 3rd monkeypox case

Advertisement

“One more monkeypox case confirmed in Kerala,” says state Health Minister Veena George. This is the third case to emerge from the state.

A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

Advertisement

A 31-year old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested positive for Monkeypox, making it the second case in India this year, state Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

“There are 28 government labs in the state that can conduct Covid RT-PCR tests. In the first phase, test kits for detecting Monkeypox will be immediately made available from NIV Pune to NIV Alappuzha and tests will be conducted in the Alappuzha lab itself,” the minister’s office said in a statement.

It said the central team briefed her about the details of their three-day visit to the state.

“The team expressed satisfaction over the preventive measures being taken by the state,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement