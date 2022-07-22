Traffic cops allow NMC’s pay & park move on eight streets in Nagpur for a month

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Traffic Police have allowed Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to start on-street pay and park only on an experimental basis for a month. The office of DCP (Traffic) Sarang Awad has given nod to eight sites for on-street parking, while rejecting two stretches — Bole Petrol Pump Square to Law College Square and Indora Chowk to Kamal Talkies Chowk.

The eight stretches given permission are Bhajimandi Chowk to Orange City Hospital Chowk, Laxmibhuvan Chowk to Ram Nagar Rotary, Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Chowk to VCA Stadium Chowk, NMC Zone-4 Square to Congress Nagar T-Point, Telephone Exchange Chowk to Chhapru Nagar Chowk, Jangle Chowk to Telephone Exchange Square, Medical Chowk to Kamgar Building Chowk, and Medical Chowk to Krida Chowk. The notification will remain in force from July 20 to August 19.

Extension will be given only after review of the trial period, stated the notification.

NMC’s Traffic Department was also asked to give information on the status of commercial buildings along with parking arrangements on stretches identified for pay and park schemes. In May this year, the NMC Traffic Department had asked the DCP (Traffic) to issue a notification for starting on-street parking at 10 stretches across the city. The traffic police studied the identified stretches and issued the notification.

NMC was asked whether any development works like construction of flyover, cement roads etc are supposed to start at the proposed spaces or if ongoing, what measures have been taken. “While announcing the parking zone, a proposal should be submitted taking into consideration the number of parking spaces currently available at the said place (commercial complex, residential complex, educational complex etc)”, it was pointed out.

NMC was also asked about the road width remaining after providing parking space and whether the rest of the road is adequate for traffic.

The stretch from Bole Petrol Pump Square to Law College Square was excluded because NHAI has planned a flyover on Amravati Road. On rejecting permission for a stretch between Indora Chowk and Kamal Chowk, a traffic cop said that it’s already a narrow road and allowing on-street pay and parking will further reduce the carriageway.

