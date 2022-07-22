CBSE Class 10 result declared, 94.40% students pass

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 board examination results. Students who took exams can go to cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in or cbse.digitallocker.gov.in to check their scores.

Earlier today, the Board announced Class 12 final examination results. CBSE results can be checked using school code, roll number and admit card ID.

This year, CBSE conducted exams in 2 terms. For final results, in case of theory papers, 30% weightage has been given to term 1 and 70% to term 2. In practicals, equal weightage has been given to both terms. In Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it is 94.40%.

Region wise pass percentage

Trivandrum: 99.68%; Bengaluru: 99.22%; Chennai: 98.97%; Ajmer: 98.14%; Patna: 97.65%; Pune: 97.41%; Bhubaneswar: 96.46%; Panchkula: 96.33%; Noida: 96.08%; Chandigarh: 95.38%; Prayagraj: 94.74%, Dehradun: 93.43%; Bhopal: 93.33%; Delhi East: 86.96%; Delhi West: 85.94%, Guwahati: 82.23%.

