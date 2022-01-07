SC allows 27% OBC, 10% EWS quota in NEET

Supreme Court gives its nod to NEET-PG Admissions for 2021-22. The Court allows admissions with 27% quota for OBCs, 10% for economically weaker sections for 2021-22. NEET-PG counselling has been on hold as the case was pending before the top court.

On Wednesday, the Centre requested the top court to allow commencement of the counselling for NEET-PG saying doctors’ concerns for counselling are genuine.

Resident doctors have been protesting against the delay in the NEET-PG counselling. Earlier, the apex court had asked the Centre to put on hold the counselling for NEET-PG until it decides the validity of the Centre’s decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ).

It had said that NEET-PG counselling will not start without its approval as the court is examining a plea against the Centre’s decision for medical admission.