    Published On : Thu, Jun 25th, 2020

    India records biggest spike of nearly 17K cases

    India records highest single-day spike of 16,922 new Covid-19 positive cases and 418 deaths in last 24 hours.

    According to the ministry of health, positive cases stand at 4,73,105 including 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,894 deaths.

    AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said India is also vulnerable to second wave of coronavirus and people should continue to follow social distancing, wearing mask and other precautions, after cases begin to decline.

    He said that in order to contain the outbreak of Covid-19, a limited lockdown in hotspots, where volume of cases is very high, may be considered along with a micro-plan to prevent leakage of cases from these areas to other non-containment areas.

