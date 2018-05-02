FDA Nagpur seizes betel nuts worth Rs 1.1 crore found to be substandard

Nagpur: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nagpur, has seized substandard betel nuts worth Rs 1.1 crore on raiding Indo Arya Central Ltd, Vardhamana, after receiving complaints that it was violating the norms specified for food safety under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The company deals in betel nuts. When raided and checked, the products – betel nuts – were found to be substandard. The product was seized and premises were sealed while the company was issued a stop-work notice.

The raid was carried out under the guidance of Sunil Bhardwaj Joint Commissioner, Vigilance, Head Quarter Vigilance team, FDA, Nagpur. The team was in receipt of information that many traders were selling unsafe stock of betel nuts (supari), which is harmful for consumption. It was being sold at a cheaper price.

During the inspection, a group of FDA officials including Nilesh Vishe, Milind Mahangade and Rahul Takate seized 39,213 kg substandard supari, which was worth Rs 1,01,47,603.

Samples were drawn and sent for analysis. After receiving reports, further action will be initiated.

Bhardwaj, who is investigating the matter,speaking to media, “We have sent samples for analysis once it is done further action will be taken, if the samples are found to be unsafe for consumption”.

He added, “Another raid is being conducted at Bhumi Trading, Kondhana Market Road, Nagpur, wherein officials have seized betel nuts – 7,609 kg and worth Rs 20,11,000.

He stated, “Bhumi Trading only have the licence to sell the products. But it was also found that processing is done at same place.”

He observed, on a concluding note: “We suspect that few traders from Nagpur are doing this, particularly”.