India records 122 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hrs; cases at 74,281

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,415 and the number of cases climbed to 74,281 on Wednesday, registering an increase of 122 deaths and 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 47,480 while 24,385 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

“Thus, around 32.83 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals too.

A total 122 deaths deaths were reported since Tuesday morning, of which 53 were in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, 13 in Delhi, eight each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, four each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two each in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry.

Of the 2,415 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 921 fatalities, Gujarat comes second with 537 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 225, West Bengal at 198, Rajasthan at 117, Delhi at 86, Uttar Pradesh at 82,Tamil Nadu at 61 and Andhra Pradesh at 46.

The death toll reached 32 in Punjab and Telangana each.

Karnataka has reported 31 fatalities due to the respiratory disease, Haryana has registered 11, Jammu and Kashmir 10, Bihar six and Kerala has reported four deaths.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Odisha have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities each while Himachal Pradesh and Assam have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the ministry’s website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to co-morbidities.

According to the health ministry data updated on Wednesday morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 24,427 followed by Gujarat at 8,903, Tamil Nadu at 8,718, Delhi at 7,639, Rajasthan at 4,126, Madhya Pradesh at 3,986 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,664.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,173 in West Bengal, 2,090 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,914 in Punjab.

It has risen to 1,326 in Telangana, 934 in Jammu and Kashmir, 925 in Karnataka, 831 in Bihar and 780 in Haryana.

Kerala has reported 524 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 437 cases. A total of 187 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 172 in Jharkhand.

Tripura has reported 154 cases, Uttarakhand has 69 cases, Assam and Himachal Pradesh have 65 cases each, Chhattisgarh has 59 and Ladakh has registered 42 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya and Puducherry have registered 13 cases each while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Manipur has two cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said on its website.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.