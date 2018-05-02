Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 13th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Sitharaman to unveil Rs 20 lakh cr stimulus at 4 pm

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference in New Delhi at 4 pm on Wednesday.

    The information regarding the press conference by the Union finance minister was given through a tweet by the ministry of finance in the morning.

    Sitharaman’s press conference comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced USD 265 billion (Rs 20 lakh cr) fiscal stimulus to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the country. The package is the second largest in Asia after Japan.

    “I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today’s package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore (USD 265 billion). This is 10 per cent of India’s GDP,” the prime minister said in his address to the nation on Tuesday.

    “This economic package is for our small-scale industries, MSMEs, which are the means of livelihood of crores of people and is the strong base of our resolve for self-reliant India. To prove the resolve of self-reliant India, the emphasis has been given on land, labour, liquidity and laws, in this package,” he added.

    The PM had also said that the economic package is for “the country’s workers, farmers, who are working hard day and night for the countrymen in every season. This economic package is for the middle class of our country, who pays tax honestly and contributes to the development of the country.”

    He had announced that the fourth phase of the nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown would be in “new form with new rules”.


    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोना लढ्यात माहिती लपविणाऱ्यावर गुन्हा दाखल होणार-तहसीलदार हिंगे
    कोरोना लढ्यात माहिती लपविणाऱ्यावर गुन्हा दाखल होणार-तहसीलदार हिंगे
    नागपूर ग्रामीण भागात ५० टन मोहफुल जप्त : हातभट्टीच्या दारूसाठी वापर
    नागपूर ग्रामीण भागात ५० टन मोहफुल जप्त : हातभट्टीच्या दारूसाठी वापर
    Hindi News
    लॉकडाउन के दौरान स्कूलों की ३ माह की फीस माफ़ की जाए – अग्रवाल  
    लॉकडाउन के दौरान स्कूलों की ३ माह की फीस माफ़ की जाए – अग्रवाल  
    जैन संस्थाओ का फैसला : सूर्यसागर को न माना जाए दिगंबर जैन साधू
    जैन संस्थाओ का फैसला : सूर्यसागर को न माना जाए दिगंबर जैन साधू
    Trending News
    India records 122 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hrs; cases at 74,281
    India records 122 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hrs; cases at 74,281
    Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
    Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
    Featured News
    Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown period
    Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown period
    Domestic Flights Likely to Resume After 6 Days
    Domestic Flights Likely to Resume After 6 Days
    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपूर ग्रामीण भागात ५० टन मोहफुल जप्त : हातभट्टीच्या दारूसाठी वापर
    नागपूर ग्रामीण भागात ५० टन मोहफुल जप्त : हातभट्टीच्या दारूसाठी वापर
    इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वस्तू, मोबाईल फोन व उपकरणांची दुकाने सुरू करावीत
    इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वस्तू, मोबाईल फोन व उपकरणांची दुकाने सुरू करावीत
    रामबागेत नळाला येतेय मलवाहिनीचे पाणी
    रामबागेत नळाला येतेय मलवाहिनीचे पाणी
    लॉकडाउन के दौरान स्कूलों की ३ माह की फीस माफ़ की जाए – अग्रवाल  
    लॉकडाउन के दौरान स्कूलों की ३ माह की फीस माफ़ की जाए – अग्रवाल  
    दोन हजार रुपये सानुग्रह अनुदानाच्या नावावर कामगार मंत्र्यांकडून मजुरांची फसवणूक ॲड. धर्मपाल मेश्राम यांचा घणाघात
    दोन हजार रुपये सानुग्रह अनुदानाच्या नावावर कामगार मंत्र्यांकडून मजुरांची फसवणूक ॲड. धर्मपाल मेश्राम यांचा घणाघात
    कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा मदतीसाठी सेवानिवृत्त अधिकाऱ्यांनी दिले 1 लाख 41 हजार 151
    कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा मदतीसाठी सेवानिवृत्त अधिकाऱ्यांनी दिले 1 लाख 41 हजार 151
    जैन संस्थाओ का फैसला : सूर्यसागर को न माना जाए दिगंबर जैन साधू
    जैन संस्थाओ का फैसला : सूर्यसागर को न माना जाए दिगंबर जैन साधू
    १४ मे पासून मद्याच्या होम डिलिव्हरीला परवानगी, पण…
    १४ मे पासून मद्याच्या होम डिलिव्हरीला परवानगी, पण…
    Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown period
    Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown period
    “ Emotional Intelligence “is the Key of success for Career- Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar.
    “ Emotional Intelligence “is the Key of success for Career- Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145