India ranks among top 10 in ITU’s Global Cybersecurity Index

India has made it to the top 10 in Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020 by ITU, moving up 37 places to rank as the tenth best country in the world on key cybersafety parameters.

The affirmation by the UN body of India’s efforts on cybersecurity, comes just ahead of the sixth anniversary of Digital India on July 1. India is emerging as a global IT superpower, asserting its digital sovereignty with firm measures to safeguard data privacy and online rights of citizens.

As per the ranking, India has moved up by 37 places to rank as the tenth best country in the world in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020 launched by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 29, 2021.

The US topped the chart, followed by the UK and Saudi Arabia tied on the second position, while Estonia was ranked third in the index. India has also secured the fourth position in the Asia Pacific region, underlining its commitment to cybersecurity. — PTI