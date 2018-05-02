    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 30th, 2021
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Pvt hospitals have to place vax orders on CoWin

    Starting July 1, private hospitals in the country will no longer be allowed to directly procure Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturers and have to place orders on the Centre’s CoWIN portal.

    All private hospitals have to register on CoWIN as a Private COVID Vaccination Centre (PCVC) to participate in the aggregation mechanism. Most hospitals have already registered on the portal, sources stated.

    “States and UTs will be informed by MoHFW, about the total quantum of doses available for private CVCs in a month for them. They will aggregate the demand from private CVCs, keeping these quantities in mind,” a statement from the Union health ministry said.

    There will be no need for approval from the government. Successful submission of the procurement orders on the government portal will be sufficient.

    The Union health ministry will facilitate the supply of these vaccines to the private hospitals after payment is made electronically through the NHA portal.

    “The likely monthly consumption shall be estimated by multiplying the daily average consumption during the week of the choice of the Private CVC (PCVC) in the previous month by 30. The maximum limit will be twice this quantity,” the instructions read.

