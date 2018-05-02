    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 30th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    International flights suspended till July 31

    The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till July 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

    “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) added. Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

