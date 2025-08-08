India Post to say goodbye to Registered Post, merge service with Speed Post

Advertisement



Nagpur: Starting September 1, registered post will be merged with speed post, ending one of India Post’s oldest services. The decision comes as part of a strategic integration with Speed Post to modernise and streamline postal operations. As per the directive, Speed Post will absorb all critical functionalities of Registered Post, including secure transmission, delivery to the addressee only, proof of delivery, and acknowledgement of receipt.

India’s iconic Registered Post service has been a symbol of trust and reliability for over 50 years, but it is officially being discontinued from September 1, 2025. The decision, which was approved by the Secretary and Director General of the Indian Postal Department, seems like the end of an era for millions who were dependent on it to send important documents like legal notices, offer letters, and government paperwork.

The service is being phased out as part of an official merger with Speed Post, which will now handle all such communications with improved tracking and delivery speeds. This decision was made after a significant dip in the usage of these services, a 25% drop in registered mail volume from 244.4 million in 2011-12 to 184.6 million in 2019-20, largely driven by digital communication and private courier services.

However, this has sent a wave of bittersweet nostalgia, especially among the older generation and rural communities. For many, Registered Post was more than just a service; it was an emotional messenger. According to the Indian Postal Department, the transition is necessary for modernization, but it leaves behind memories that can’t be tracked or delivered.

Post Box service won’t be discontinued from September 1

Several handles on popular social media platforms have posted news about the Indian Postal Department’s decision to discontinue the postal box service from September 1, 2025. This news has drawn a nostalgic reaction from the public, and many users have reacted with their memories from their childhood. Many remembered receiving ‘Rakhis’ through the post in bygone years.

The news, however, is misleading, as the Indian Postal Department has no such intention of closing the post box service. The department has issued a directive informing the merger of the Registered Post service with the Speed post service. “There are no such instructions to discontinue the post box service, and they will continue to operate even after September 1,” said a source from the postal department.

“Closing of this service will be hugely disadvantageous to citizens and will cause huge loss to the department,” added the source. For the unversed, the postal box is used to send normal mail that is stickered with a postal ticket and the address of the receiver. To send a Registered Mail, the sender has to go to the post office, fill out the registration form, pay the postage and registration fees, and have the item weighed. The charge for the registered post is evaluated as per the weight of the package. The service ensures that the post is delivered to the intended receiver or a person authorised by the receiver. The sender gets a confirmation of the delivery and has a means to track the location of the mail till it gets delivered.