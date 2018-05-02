India overtakes USA to record highest number of COVID-19 recoveries

India has overtaken the United States to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, informed Union health ministry on Saturday.

The total recoveries in the country crossed 42 lakh. “India overtakes the USA and becomes No.1 in terms of global COVID19 RECOVERIES. TOTAL RECOVERIES cross 42 lakh,” it tweeted.

The ministry further stated that timely steps taken by the government to detect the virus have resulted in this global achievement.

“Centre-led focussed, calibrated, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have together resulted in this global achievement,” it said in another tweet.