Dismiss Kangana’s Rs 2 cr plea: BMC to HC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation filed a reply in the Bombay high court on actor Kangana Ranaut’s plea seeking Rs 2 crore as damages for demolition at her bungalow.

The BMC, responding to Kangana Ranaut’s plea, said that the demand of Rs 2 crore was an abuse of the process of law.

The civic body also urged the court to dismiss Kangana Ranaut’s petition and impose a cost on her for filing such a plea.

“The writ petition and the relief sought for therein constitute an abuse of power. The petition not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs,” THe BMC said.

On September 9, the BMC demolished a part of Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill bungalow here, claiming that she had made substantial structural alterations without due permission.

After she moved the HC on the same day, a bench led by Justice SJ Kathawalla stayed the demolition. On September 15, Kangana Ranaut amended her plea, seeking a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the BMC.

In its reply, filed through advocate Joel Carlos, the BMC alleged that Kangana Ranaut falsely stated that the alterations were as per permission previously granted by it.

On September 5, during a routine inspection, its officials noticed illegal repairs and alterations being carried out at the bungalow, so a demolition notice was issued and the demolition was subsequently carried out.

The next hearing in the case is slated for September 22.