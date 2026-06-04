‘India Must Lead, Not Dominate’: Bhagwat’s Message as Kumar Mangalam Birla Hails RSS in Nagpur

Nagpur: A vision of a strong, self-reliant India rooted in service and social responsibility took center stage at the concluding ceremony of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya training camp in Nagpur on Thursday, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla addressed hundreds of volunteers from across the country.

Speaking during the event, Bhagwat emphasized that India must emerge as a strong nation, but not in the mold of traditional global powers that seek dominance over others. He said the country’s civilizational ethos is based on cooperation, harmony, and taking everyone along on the path of progress.

Highlighting lessons from history, Bhagwat noted that despite possessing a rich cultural heritage, vast knowledge systems, and scientific traditions, India endured centuries of foreign rule because society failed to preserve some of its strengths and preparedness. He stressed the importance of building an organized, aware, and united society capable of safeguarding national interests while contributing to global peace.

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The RSS chief also remarked that the world increasingly looks toward India for leadership because of its unique approach to balancing strength with responsibility. According to him, a powerful India is essential not only for its own security and development but also for promoting stability and peace globally.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Kumar Mangalam Birla praised the RSS for its nearly century-long contribution to society and nation-building. He said the organization has consistently stood by the nation during challenging times and has inspired generations through its commitment to service, discipline, and social work.

Birla credited the Sangh’s enduring influence to the dedication of its volunteers, who have worked at the grassroots level across the country for decades. He described the RSS as an institution that has played a significant role in fostering social awareness, community service, and national development.

The event, held at the RSS headquarters area in Reshimbagh, marked an important milestone in the organization’s centenary year celebrations. Around 880 volunteers from different parts of India participated in the 25-day training program, which focused on leadership development, organizational skills, social awareness, and nation-building activities.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed call for strengthening society through character-building, unity, and service, as the RSS moves toward completing 100 years since its founding in Nagpur.

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