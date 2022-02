India reports 30,757 fresh Covid cases, 541 deaths, and 67,538 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Active case: 3,32,918

Daily positivity rate: 2.61%

Total recoveries: 4,19,10,984

Total vaccination: 1,74,24,36,288

Before you think ‘Covid has gone’ remember: Covid tests have dropped drastically. If you don’t know you had Covid and thought it was a viral flu, the numbers will stay down.