Bappi Lahiri’s mortal remains reach crematorium

Mortal remains of veteran singer Bappi Lahiri being carried to the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai.

Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 1980s and 1990s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said. He was 69.

Bappida died on the night of February 15 at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, northwest Mumbai.

“Mr Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

The last rites will be held on Thursday, February 17, as the family is waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles.