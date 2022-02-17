I-T raids on former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

The income tax department conducts searches at former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna’s residence in Mumbai.

Ramkrishna was the managing director and CEO of the NSE from April 1, 2013 to December 2, 2016. She has been accused of sharing confidential information to an “invisible Baba”.

As per Ramkrishna, the baba was dwelling in Himalayan ranges, guided her on personal and professional matters for 20 years.

Ramkrishna was ousted from NSE in 2016 for her role in the co-location and a trading scam and abuse of power. Ramkrishna has refused to reveal the identity of the unknown person and sought to claim that the unknown person is a spiritual force.