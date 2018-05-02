Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    India logs 276,110 Covid-19 cases in 1 day

    India recorded 276,110 new cases of the coronavius disease in a 24-hour span, the Union health ministry data showed on Thursday morning.

    The total tally of the viral infection now stands at 25,772,440.

    Thursday’s numbers show India continues to maintain a downward trend in daily Covid-19 cases after the number of cases hovered above 300,000 in the deadly second wave of the infection.

    In a positive development, the number of single-day fatalities dipped with 3,874 people succumbing to the disease. This comes days after the country has been witnessing a surge in daily fatalities. On Wednesday, 4,529 people died of Covid-19 in a highest single-day spike so far.

    While the daily number of Covid-19 cases are falling steadily, health officials are still concerned about a spike in related fatalities.


